Tata Digital invests Rs 10 crore in Centre’s Grameen e-Store: Report

CSC Grameen e-Store is also reportedly in talks with HDFC Bank for a possible stake sale.

Tata Digital has invested about Rs 10 crore in the government's rural e-commerce venture, Grameen e-Store.

Tata Digital has purchased an undisclosed stake and will get a seat on the board of CSC Grameen e-Store Pvt Ltd, The Economic Times reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The news comes at a time when Tata Group is reportedly working on a super-app for its ecommerce ventures. Media reports also suggest that the conglomerate is eyeing a majority stake in online grocer BigBasket.

The hyperlocal online marketplace has on-boarded products of PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. Pepsico snack brands such as Lay's, Kurkure and Uncle Chipps are available on the platform.

The platform is run by common service centres (CSC) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).

"Talks are on" between Grameen e-Store and HDFC Bank for a minority stake sale, a source told The Economic Times.

"Since it's a bank, several regulatory approvals will have to be taken," the source added.

According to the report, Grameen e-Store was launched in April 2020 and has posted Rs 120 crore in turnover so far.