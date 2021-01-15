Tata Consumer Products plans to boost direct-to-consumer reach

live bse live

Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) is looking for ways to add more of its beverage offerings on a direct-to-consumer platform.

Sushant Dash, President, packaged beverages (India, Bangladesh and the Middle East) at TCPL told Mint that the company might add more products and scale its online shopping platform Nutrikorner.com.

"So, we are looking at that and evaluating the options in terms of how it works for the beverage part of it," said Dash.

TCPL, formerly Tata Global Beverages, has products such as Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand and Himalayan Water in its beverage portfolio.

TCPL's product portfolio also includes Tata Salt, and the company sells spices and dals under the Sampann brand name.

"Very clearly there is growth that is happening in terms of the digital world, people are getting more and more comfortable shopping online, we are clearly seeing that growth happening. Now, one needs to obviously examine and look at the viability and whether it makes sense for our brands to have a direct to consumer channel, it is work in progress," Dash told the publication.

According to a report by Nielsen in September 2020, e-commerce sales comprise 3 percent of total sales in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. However, there was a 23 percent spike in the average number of items purchased during the lockdown.