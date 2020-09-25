Tata Consumer mulls buyout of Coffee Day's vending machine business: Report

Tata Consumer Products is considering to acquire the vending machine business of Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL).

The board of Tata Consumer Products has approved a proposal to evaluate the buyout, and is planning a non-binding bid, according to a Bloomberg report.

CDEL, which owns the Cafe Coffee day chain, is asking for a $271 million valuation for the vending machine business, sources told the news agency.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The discussions with Tata Consumer are in the early stages, and CDEL is also in talks with other potential buyers for the vending machine business, the report said.

Coffee Day Group has been working on selling its assets to clear its debt. In March it sold its Global Village Technology Park to Blackstone Group for Rs 2,700 crore.

The Tata Group has a presence in the coffee chains space through a joint venture with Starbucks in India.