    Tata Consumer enters health supplements segment, launches plant protein powder

    Tata GoFit, a health supplement range for women, is a plant-based easy-to-mix product formulated with the goodness of gut-friendly probiotics.

    PTI
    September 12, 2022 / 10:07 PM IST

    Tata Consumer Products on Monday said it has entered the health supplements segment with the launch of a plant-based protein powder.

    "The latest launch is in line with TCP's focus on accelerating innovation, strengthening its wellness portfolio and expanding its total addressable market," said a statement from Tata group's FMCG arm. Speaking about the new launch, Deepika Bhan, President - Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products said there has been a growing trend of consumers becoming more fitness conscious in their choices with a heightened focus on their nutrition intake.

    "Tata GoFit has been specially developed for women and has an innovative and differentiated formulation with digestion-friendly enzymes and gut-friendly probiotics. We believe Tata Consumer Products is well positioned to unlock the market potential of the plant protein powder segment and to lead the charge in addressing evolving consumer needs, she said.
