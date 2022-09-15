Tata Consumer appoints David Atkinson to head its UK, Ireland business

English
    PTI
    September 15, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the FMCG arm of Tata Group, on Thursday announced the appointment of David Atkinson as Senior Vice President and Head of its UK and Ireland business.

    In his new role as Country Head, Atkinson will be responsible for leading the business and teams in the UK and Ireland, TCP said in a statement.

    He will be based in London and report to the President of International Business, Gharry Eccles, TCP said, adding that the announcement is in line with its commitment to strengthening business in key international markets.

    "This includes developing and executing a growth roadmap for the company as well as enhancing operational excellence. Combining its interests in tea and ready-to-drink products, TCP will be focusing on strengthening and growing its three key beverage brands -- Tetley, Good Earth and teapigs in international markets," it added.

    Atkinson, who comes with over two decades of experience, joined TCP from Hain Daniels Group, where he served as Managing Director, Grocery. TCP, which has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs 12,425 crore with operations in India and International markets, is the second largest branded tea company globally.

    Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Water Plus and Tata Gluco Plus.
    PTI
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 11:55 am
