you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 12, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Consultancy Services regains most valued firm crown with Rs 6 lakh cr m-cap

Shares of the company surged 4.04 percent to end at Rs 3,137.30 on BSE. During the day, it soared 4.46 percent to Rs 3,150.

PTI
 
 
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) went past the Rs 6 lakh crore market valuation mark today, overtaking Reliance Industries to become the country's most valued firm again.

At close of trade, TCS' market valuation stood at Rs 6,00,569.45 crore.

Shares of the company surged 4.04 percent to end at Rs 3,137.30 on BSE. During the day, it soared 4.46 percent to Rs 3,150.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS was Rs 12,998.89 crore more than that of RIL's Rs 5,87,570.56 crore valuation.

Shares of RIL ended flat at Rs 927.55, a loss of 0.16 percent on BSE.

In the ranking of top-five most valued companies, TCS was at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank (Rs 4,99,892.24 crore), ITC (Rs 3,19,752.53 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,06,416.93 crore).

On January 24 this year, TCS' market valuation had surged past the Rs 6 trillion mark, making it the second company to achieve the milestone after RIL.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

