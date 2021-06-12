Tata group spells out ESG strategy; TCS eyes net zero emissions by 2030

Tata Group | Representational picture

As the investors across the world attach value to sustainable businesses, top Indian business houses are putting their ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) strategy in place. Taking a lead in this, Tata Sons under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran is working on the large conglomerates’ sustainability road map, parts of which are already visible in the listed companies’ communication to their shareholders as the season of AGMs kicks off.

TCS: Net Zero Emissions by 2030

Crown jewel of Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services has articulated its plans to be a net zero emission company by 2030 and will reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent till 2025.

Like most global companies in India, this tech giant depends on its large overseas presence for a lion's share of its business. And its sustainability standards are benchmarked against its global peers.

Many steps are being taken by TCS to achieve its targets, and green building by reducing energy consumption and move towards renewable energy is a big focus area. TCS Clever Energy which leverages IoT, machine learning and AI to optimise energy consumption across campuses is a move in this direction. Carbon removal offsets is also on the cards as the company aggressively moves towards meeting its 2030 target.

NG Subramaniam, COO & Executive Director, TCS said, “Our net zero goal underlines our renewed commitment to environmental stewardship. To curb emissions and limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels, all organisations will have to reimagine existing business models and aim for sustainable growth. We are in a unique position to combine our purpose-driven world view with digital innovation to not only drive our own sustainability, but also partner with customers, civil society and governments to lead and shape solutions for a sustainable future”

“TCS’ environmental footprint was significantly reduced in FY 2021 due to the large-scale switch to remote working, enabled by its Secure Borderless Workspaces operating model,” the company said in a statement.

IT bellwether is also taking efforts on water conservation and waste management through reduction and recycling initiatives on all its campuses.

Tata Steel: Sustainable Steel

Clamour for sustainability from the inherently carbon- emitting sectors like steel has grown louder across the world in the last one year. Tata Steel is leveraging technology to evolve innovative ways to enhance its environmental responsiveness.

Tata Steel’s annual report said, “We have also made progress in our steel-recycling business initiative, which is a definitive step towards sustainable steel production. It will enable us to achieve lower carbon emissions, resource consumption and energy utilisation. During FY21, we despatched our first raw material consignment of ferrous scrap for trials from the state-of-the-art scrap processing plant of 0.5 MnTPA at Rohtak, Haryana. We will continue our quest to remain industry leaders in sustainability by setting new benchmarks for a better tomorrow.”

Steel major became a member of ResponsibleSteel in FY21; it is the steel industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative. It is also a signatory to the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures and has identified transition risks and opportunities to decarbonise its operations over a period and plans to mitigate these risks across all geographies.

Tata Chem: Delivering Value Sustainably

Tata Chemicals in its note to the shareholders has stated, “Sustainability has increasingly become a focus for many chemical companies globally and the trend will gain further momentum in CY 2021.”

To get ready for this the company has committed to Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce CO2 emissions. Its Carbon Capture Unit in the UK is nearing completion and will help Tata Chemicals in meeting its targets.

The company is also focussing on digitalisation for resource-efficient, safer and smart factories. Its Fermentation Prebiotics unit at Nellore leverages both the elements of sustainability and digitalisation.

Highlighting Tata Sons’ vision towards sustainability for all its group companies, Tata Chemicals’ annual report said, “Aligned to the Tata Group’s Sustainability Policy, the Company’s sustainability strategy encompasses actions focused on responsible manufacturing, supporting climate change mitigation and adaptation, circular economy, biodiversity conservation and being a neighbour of choice for its key communities.”