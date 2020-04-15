App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Communications to raise Rs 650 crore via NCDs

The coupons issued for the fund will carry interest rate of 7.48 percent per annum.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Communications on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 650 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). "The board of directors at its meeting held today...has approved fund raising by way of private placement of rated, secured, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures for Rs 500 crore plus green shoe option of Rs 150 crore," Tata Communications said in a regulatory filing.

The coupons issued for the fund will carry interest rate of 7.48 percent per annum.

The company said proceeds of the issue will be used for refinancing of existing debt, working capital, capital expenditure incurred in the last 12 months, and for general corporate purposes.

Close

Tata Communications has posted around 66 percent dip in consolidated profit to Rs 58.85 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Total income of declined to Rs 4,242.69 crore during the quarter from Rs 4,288.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 04:35 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Tata Communications

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.