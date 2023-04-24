 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Communications sees room to grow in international markets despite headwinds: CEO Amur Lakshminarayanan

Haripriya Suresh
Apr 24, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

In the second phase of its strategy, the company aims to be a digital fabric for the enterprise, not just enabling connectivity for a particular product but also reducing risk and enhancing experience

Amur S Lakshminarayanan, CEO of Tata Communications

After achieving its goal of becoming financially fit, Tata Communications is now looking at deploying phase two of its growth strategy.

Last week, the company reported a mixed performance in its fourth-quarter earnings, with sequential revenue growth of 0.9 percent and EBITDA margin contraction in Q4 sequentially to 22.6 percent due to an increase in employee costs. During this period, the company’s net profit declined 16.9 percent to Rs 330 crore and revenue came in at Rs 4,569 crore.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, CEO Amur Lakshminarayanan spoke about the company’s turnaround in the last three years to become financially fit and the way ahead.

Lakshminarayanan said he’s happy with the company’s execution on achieving double-digit growth in the last three quarters, and also in the full year. The strategy as well as the goal was to ensure that the company is financially fit at a time when it had high debt levels. Along with this, the company shifted the way it addressed customers’ needs as well as reoriented its offerings.