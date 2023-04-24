Tata Communications sees room to grow in international markets despite headwinds: CEO Amur Lakshminarayanan

After achieving its goal of becoming financially fit, Tata Communications is now looking at deploying phase two of its growth strategy.

Last week, the company reported a mixed performance in its fourth-quarter earnings, with sequential revenue growth of 0.9 percent and EBITDA margin contraction in Q4 sequentially to 22.6 percent due to an increase in employee costs. During this period, the company’s net profit declined 16.9 percent to Rs 330 crore and revenue came in at Rs 4,569 crore.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, CEO Amur Lakshminarayanan spoke about the company’s turnaround in the last three years to become financially fit and the way ahead.

Lakshminarayanan said he’s happy with the company’s execution on achieving double-digit growth in the last three quarters, and also in the full year. The strategy as well as the goal was to ensure that the company is financially fit at a time when it had high debt levels. Along with this, the company shifted the way it addressed customers’ needs as well as reoriented its offerings.

“Simply put, that was our strategy on a page and we set ourselves targets to say that we wanted to achieve double-digit data growth. We wanted to take our ROCE (return on capital employed), which was at 8 percent, to 25 percent-plus; to take our EBITDA margins of 15 -16 percent, to 23-25 percent. If I look back on where we are now and look at the last year, words cannot describe how pleased we are,” he said.

He added they were being asked about when they would hit their targets and pounded that the company was not seeing enough growth.

“You can't wave a magic wand and growth comes. In a company that's been traditionally growing or not growing for several years, it takes time to build capabilities. You need to invest in people, train them, build the right products and build relationships with customers, all these take time,” he added.

Lakshminarayanan says the strategy to be financially fit was a goal as well.

Phase two

Now that this phase of execution is done, the CEO says he wants to move to phase two of this, where the company looks at relevance to customers and how it sees itself as an enterprise. “Our vision is that we want to be a digital fabric for the enterprise,” he said, referring to not just enabling connectivity for a particular product of a customer but also reducing risk and enhancing experience.

Macro headwinds

But Tata Communications’ lofty plans come at a time that there is immense caution and macroeconomic headwinds as well. However, Lakshminarayanan doesn’t seem to be perturbed but will control what he can.

“You cannot control the macro environment, it will be what it will be. You have to put your head down and plough on, you have to stay the course and your strategy. We believe that even if there are headwinds in the macro, where people are going to look at their spend and so on, even those companies in this climate are going to be looking at what we call cost-led transformation initiatives. I think we have a right mix of portfolio to address both the cost side of the equation as well as the experience and revenue sides,” he said.

He adds that the company’s order book as well as the conversion is good, and in FY23, their funnel addition was one of the best. The company also hired people in sales and marketing to push that, he says.

“If you look at the India market, we are the leader in our chosen segments where we operate, in terms of the B2B business. In international markets, our presence is fairly small. There is headroom to grow. Even if I were to say that in these markets the spend is not going to be so much, I'm not making incremental revenue from the incremental spend of the customers, I'm taking market share from others. That's the reason why I keep saying that despite macro conditions, unless companies are shutting down, and they are all freezing and are not going to do anything — we feel that we invested in the right products,” he said.

The company says it hasn’t seen slowdowns as well on the part of clients and will roll back capex as well. “There are concerns that people have in the long term — how will it pan out, etc. But with respect to our particular offering, I haven’t seen people pulling back or wanting to slow down,” Lakshminarayanan said.

But is the company’s growth coming at the cost of its margins? In Q4, the company’s EBITDA margins declined 115 bps sequentially.

The CEO maintains that from a long-term picture, they can’t be pedantic about this, especially when margins have expanded over the last three years. “We are going to continue to invest and stay the course on our strategy. We will have to deliver on all counts. Growth cannot just happen – if there is an opportunity we have to invest and grow, so I'm not too fussed about margin being in the low end of 23-25 percent, he said.

5G

Lakshminarayanan says that it’s still early days for 5G.

“It is early days. I think the challenge that companies will face and are facing is making a business case and a business justification. The adoption will be gradual. We have to learn to make the best use of it — it's a hammer looking for a nail,” he says.

The company did apply for a private 5G licence as the regulations required the company to bid for private 5G spectrum — which he says did not make sense as a B2B company.

“Some of the regulatory hurdles — it's not very conducive for a B2B player. But the government has also opened up for enterprises to apply but they are going a bit slow on that. So we need to find a way to address that but I think we will address it eventually when the companies would want to set up private 5G. We are doing a number of pilots with unlicensed spectrum; we have licences in our campus, in our centre of excellence which customers are experimenting with. Internationally also, we are talking to many customers to implement private 5G capability,” he said.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The company and the customers can benefit from AI tremendously, he said. “In every product, our goal is to see how we can embed some AI capabilities. Again, it’s the early stages of bringing all these out. There's a lot to be done,” he added.

The company has invested in it as well, and trained 1,000 people in the company in AI recently.

However, unlike in the case of IT companies when clients are actively asking about the integration of generative AI, Lakshminarayanan says that while there is interest, there is no pressure from customers. "It's an interesting topic for people to speak about and understand and learn rather than demand as to how one would go about using," he said.