Tata Communications MD and Group CEO Vinod Kumar resigns

Managing Director and Group CEO of Tata Communications Vinod Kumar, resigned from the company on July 2 citing personal reasons.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, Kumar's resignation will be effective from end of business on July 5. The board has initiated steps to identify his successor and expects to finalise a suitable candidate at the earliest.

Kumar joined Tata Communications in April 2004, which was around the time the company began its international operations. He has close to 25 years of experience in the global telecom industry.

Prior to joining Tata Communications, he was a Senior Vice President with Asia Netcom from 2002-2004 where he was responsible for strategy formulation, product marketing and sales.

From 1999 to 2002, Vinod worked with WorldCom Japan as its Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this, he held various senior positions with Global One and Sprint International in the United States and Asia. He is also a member of the Business Sector Advisory Council for UN Women.

Vinod graduated with honours in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in India.