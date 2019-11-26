App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Communications appoints Amur S Lakshminarayanan as MD & CEO

PTI
 
 
Tata Communications on November 26 said it has appointed Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan as its managing director and CEO. The appointment comes following resignation of Vinod Kumar from the post in July.

"The Board of Directors of Tata Communications has today appointed Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for a term of five years with effect from November 26, 2019," Tata Communications said in a filing.

Prior to joining Tata Communications, Lakshminarayanan was President and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services Japan, where he worked towards accelerating the company's market opportunity and developing the brand in the region.

Lakshminarayanan's appointment as MD and CEO is based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee constituted after Kumar's resignation.

A BITS Pilani mechanical engineering alumnus, Lakshminarayanan has worked in the US, Hong Kong, Australia, the UK, Japan and India. He is also an alumnus of London Business School.

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Business #Tata Communications

