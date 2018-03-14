Tata Comm to deploy 15,000 street lights on IoT network in 5 yrs

Tata Communications plans to roll out 15,000 smart street lights in Jamshedpur city that can be controlled and operated through internet.

The company in partnership with an electronics and Internet of Things (IoT) firm Motwane today announced to complete deployment of 300 smart street light for Jamshedpur Utilities and Services Co Ltd (JUSCO).

"With 300 lights, JUSCO's project in Jamshedpur is the biggest smart street lighting deployment of its kind in India. It will pave the way for a total of 15,000 lights to be installed in the city in the next 5 years," Tata Communications said in a statement.

The system has smart features such as switching the lights on/off or dimming them remotely from a central command centre. The lights can be adjusted in clusters depending on need in each location, which helps reduce manpower costs and energy consumption further, the statement said.

"We need a smart street lighting system that will help us save energy, reduce maintenance costs, get real time reports, full controllability over the light intensity and reduce CO2 emissions.

"IoT is probably the biggest game-changer, we are experiencing in urban planning and management. Not only does it help us reduce our carbon footprint, but it also sets significant cost savings of around Rs 700 per light per year, because of its extremely low power consumption,” JUSCO Managing Director Ashish Mathur said.

The smart street lighting market in India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 42.2 per cent during the period of 2016-2022.

Tata Communications attributed the growth to the government's mission to reduce the country's carbon footprint, which includes replacing traditional high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) that consume a lot of energy and generate a lot of heat, with more energy-efficient smart street lights.

"We look forward to working with JUSCO and similar forward-looking organisations to bring together millions of connected devices and applications, and create an India-wide mesh of smart buildings, campuses, utility sites, fleet management systems, security and healthcare services – all powered by our public IoT network based on LoRaWANTM technology,” Tata Communications, Senior VP and Head for Internet of Things, V S Shridhar said.