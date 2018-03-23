App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 23, 2018 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Coffee re-appoints Sanjiv Sarin as MD, CEO

In a regulatory filing, Tata Coffee said the board approved Sarin's re-appointment based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Coffee today re-appointed Sanjiv Sarin as the managing director and CEO of the company for one more year.

A decision in this regard was taken in the today's meeting of board of directors.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Coffee said the board approved Sarin's re-appointment based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

"The board of directors approved the re-appointment of Sanjiv Sarin as managing director and CEO of the company for a further period from 25 April, 2018 to 31 March, 2019."

Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals said its board today approved appointment of Padmini Khare Kaicker as independent non-executive director for five years with effect from April 1, 2018.

tags #Business #Companies #Sanjiv Sarin #Tata Coffee

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.