Tata Coffee re-appoints Sanjiv Sarin as MD, CEO

Tata Coffee today re-appointed Sanjiv Sarin as the managing director and CEO of the company for one more year.

A decision in this regard was taken in the today's meeting of board of directors.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Coffee said the board approved Sarin's re-appointment based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

"The board of directors approved the re-appointment of Sanjiv Sarin as managing director and CEO of the company for a further period from 25 April, 2018 to 31 March, 2019."

Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals said its board today approved appointment of Padmini Khare Kaicker as independent non-executive director for five years with effect from April 1, 2018.