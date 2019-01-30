App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Coffee hits 52-week low on poor Q3 numbers

Company's Q3 net profit plunged to Rs 11.23 crore versus Rs 42.88 crore in a year ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Tata Coffee touched a 52-week low of Rs 87.20, slipped 3.5 percent intraday Wednesday as company reported weak numbers for Q3FY19.

Company's Q3 net profit plunged to Rs 11.23 crore versus Rs 42.88 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue rose to Rs 465.4 crore versus Rs 377.09 crore.

At 11:13 hrs Tata Coffee was quoting at Rs 88.30, down Rs 2.10, or 2.32 percent.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 3.08 per share. (Dec, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 28.75. The latest book value of the company is Rs 49.27 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.8. The dividend yield of the company was 1.69 percent.

Share price declined 41 percent in last one year.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 11:30 am

