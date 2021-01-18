MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Capital's PE fund raises Rs 1,250 crore to invest in urbanisation, manufacturing

The fund has both newer and existing investors, which include global and European fund of funds, Japanese institutions and a leading Asian development finance institution, a statement said.

PTI
January 18, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST

Tata Capital on Monday announced it has raised Rs 1,250 crore for a private equity fund which will be investing in areas including urbanisation and manufacturing.

It announced the final closure of the Rs 1,250 crore Tata Capital Growth Fund II, which is a successor to a similar fund.

The fund has both newer and existing investors, which include global and European fund of funds, Japanese institutions and a leading Asian development finance institution, a statement said.

The investment strategy for the new fund will be the same as in the first fund, it said, adding that the investments will be made in three identified themes.

These include strategic services, urbanization and discrete manufacturing in continuation of the earlier strategy, it said.

Close

Tata Capital Growth Fund's managing partner Akhil Awasthi said a stable team, improving underlying economic fundamentals, imminent release of a vaccine and quality of the current portfolio that Tata Capital Growth Fund II has built till date inspires confidence that the Fund will continue to identify and invest in industry leading companies.

New fund raising activity has been impacted by the pandemic, as the economy struggled because of the lockdowns and other restrictions. According to EY, a consultancy firm, there was a 31 percent dip in new fund raises by value for January-November 2020 at $5.9 billion.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #manufacturing #Tata Capital #urbanisation
first published: Jan 18, 2021 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.