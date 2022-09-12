 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Capital Housing Finance accepts bids for 10-year bonds, say traders

Reuters
Sep 12, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST

The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 7.85% on this issue, and had invited commitment bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, they said.

India’s Tata Capital Housing Finance accepted bids worth 7.22 billion rupees ($90.79 million) for bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL and ICRA, and the issue will close for subscription later this week.

Last month, the company raised 400 million rupees via reissuance of 8.05% June 2032 bonds at 7.89% yield.

($1 = 79.5270 Indian rupees)

Reuters
first published: Sep 12, 2022 04:27 pm
