Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 06:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Capital appoints Anil Kaul as Managing Director

Growth of the real estate sector is driven by favourable demographics, urbanisation and rising income levels, Rajiv Sabharwal, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Capital said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Capital Housing Finance has appointed Anil Kaul as the Managing Director of the company. Kaul took over the charge from R Vaithianathan with effect from July 18, 2018, Tata Capital said in a statement today.

Kaul holds an MBA degree in finance from the University of Lucknow. With over 20 years of experience in the financial sector, he has held senior management positions at ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, Citibank NA and Standard Chartered Plc.

"Today, housing finance is one of the major contributors to India's economy and we see immense potential for this category at Tata Capital. We are confident that Kaul's rich experience and expertise in this sector would help us strengthen our market position and expand our footprint in India," he said.

On his appointment, Kaul said there is a huge demand to own a home or to invest in real estate in India.

"Further, systemic real estate reforms and transformative policies by the regulator have created tremendous opportunities for us at Tata Capital Housing Finance. We endeavour to provide innovative home loan solutions to meet the diverse needs of our customers," Kaul said.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

