Tata brings all ecommerce ventures, including Big Basket, under digital biz: Report

Tata Digital will become the sole entity for all online shopping ventures of the Tata group such as Big Basket, Tata Neu and Croma, the Economic Times reported.

The multinational conglomerate also plans to transfer the holding company for Tata UniStore, which owns and runs the fashion and luxury-focused ecommerce platform Tata Cliq, under Tata Digital, as per latest regulatory filings.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The move comes to further intensify the group's presence in ecommerce, as per the report. In the filings, Tata Digital said the authorized capital was also increased considering its business plans, repayment of debt and the investments to be made from time to time.

The group last week increased authorized share capital of Tata Digital by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore and infused a fresh Rs 750 crore, as per filings made to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the report stated.

Also read: Inflation to cool off in 2023, says Chandrasekaran, but warns of slow global growth

This is the second time this fiscal the group has expanded the authorized share capital of Tata Digital from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore to pave way for capital infusion, with the earlier infusion was for Rs 3462 crore. In March, Tata Digital had increased it from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, the ET report said. Tata Industries and Trent were the joint owners of Tata UniStore, with the former owning 96.78% share and the balance held by Trent. The group has valued Tata UniStore at ₹750 crore and Tata Digital will be offering preference shares to Tata Industries and Trent on a private placement basis as consideration for the acquisition of Tata UniStore, as per filings. According to the report, the Tata Group is competing with Amazon, Walmart-owned Flipkart and Myntra, and Reliance Industries in the Indian ecommerce space. The group is also burning money in ecommerce like its rivals. In FY22, Tata UniStore’s net loss more than doubled to Rs 750 crore, even as revenue jumped 137% to Rs 844 crore, its filings showed.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE