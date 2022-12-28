 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Tata brings all ecommerce ventures, including Big Basket, under digital biz: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 28, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

Tata Digital said the authorized capital was also increased considering its business plans, repayment of debt and the investments to be made from time to time.

Tata Digital will become the sole entity for all online shopping ventures of the Tata group such as Big Basket, Tata Neu and Croma, the Economic Times reported.

The multinational conglomerate also plans to transfer the holding company for Tata UniStore, which owns and runs the fashion and luxury-focused ecommerce platform Tata Cliq, under Tata Digital, as per latest regulatory filings.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The move comes to further intensify the group's presence in ecommerce, as per the report. In the filings, Tata Digital said the authorized capital was also increased considering its business plans, repayment of debt and the investments to be made from time to time.

The group last week increased authorized share capital of Tata Digital by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore and infused a fresh Rs  750 crore, as per filings made to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the report stated.

Also read: Inflation to cool off in 2023, says Chandrasekaran, but warns of slow global growth