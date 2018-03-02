Tata Boeing Aerospace inaugurates its Hyderabad facility

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), today inaugurated its facility in Hyderabad that will produce fuselages for AH-64 Apache helicopters.

The helicopters, manufactured by Boeing, go to global clients including the US Army. The first fuselage out of the facility will be delivered in 2018, said a statement by the company.

The facility, which is the sole global producer of fuselages, is spread over 14,000-square meters and employs 350 highly skilled workers.

TBAL, Boeing’s first equity joint venture in India, is the result of a 2015 partnership agreement with TASL. Construction of the manufacturing facility began in 2016. In addition, Boeing and TASL have worked together to develop talent relevant for the industry.

“TBAL is just the beginning of Boeing’s future journey of partnership with India,” said Pratyush Kumar, President, Boeing India. He further added, “As we progress, we see this as a major step towards future opportunities to pursue the co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence.

“Tata is a significant player in the global aerospace market focused on leveraging opportunities in global markets and reducing India’s reliance on imports in defence related requirements, 60% of which is met through imports. With the streamlining of the export regulation process under the Strategy for Defence Exports (SDE) of the Government of India, and with established capabilities and demonstrated deliveries, we are poised to emerge as a supplier of choice for global OEMs," said Banmali Agrawala, President, Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace, Tata Sons.

More than 2,300 Boeing-made Apache helicopters are operated by customers around the world since the aircraft entered production. The United States Army Apache fleet alone has accumulated more than 4.3 million flight hours, including more than 1.2 million in combat, as of January 2018. The helicopter has been fielded or selected for acquisition by the armed forces of 16 countries, including India.

Boeing is expanding its engagement with India’s Ministry of Defence to deliver advanced capabilities and readiness to the Indian military. The company has developed a competitive supplier base in-country that is integrated into Boeing’s global supply chain. The Indian Ministry of Defence finalised an order with Boeing for 22 AH-64E Apache helicopters in September 2015, deliveries for which are scheduled to begin in 2019.