Tata, Boeing add one product in India JV , to produce 737 vertical fin structures

The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 was unveiled in Renton.

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited will add one more product to its portfolio, with the announcement on February 5 to produce vertical fin structures for the 737 family of aircraft.

The new addition will be manufactured in the company's facility in Telangana. The announcement was during the Aero India 2021, aviation exhibition in Bengaluru.

A joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Boeing India, the company already makes aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide.

The vertical fin is a complex structural part and the new production line will utilize cutting-edge robotics and automation in manufacturing. The expansion will create additional employment opportunities and enable skill development as well. The Telangana facility is spread over 14,000 square meters.

This is the second announcement in as many days by the American aerospace major. On February 4, Boeing India announced a partnership with Air Works for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of two key Boeing defence platforms in India, the P-8I operated by the Indian Navy, and the VIP transport fleet operated by the Indian Air Force.

Air Works is a privately-held MRO major in India.

Boeing has a supply chain consisting of 250 local companies in India. It's annual sourcing from India stands at $1 billion and employs 3,000 people in the country.