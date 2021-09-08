MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ . Click Here!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata AIA Life names Neeraj Chopra as brand ambassador

Tata AIA said the association with Neeraj Chopra, a multi-year brand partnership, also marks the very first brand partnership to be signed with the champion, post his historic Olympic win.

PTI
September 08, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
Photo credit: Reuters

Photo credit: Reuters

Tata AIA Life Insurance on Wednesday announced on-boarding of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador in a multi-year deal, aimed at promoting health and wellness among policyholders, and going deeper into the tier II and III markets.

The javelin thrower clinched a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Tata AIA said the association with Chopra, a multi-year brand partnership, also marks the very first brand partnership to be signed with the champion, post his historic Olympic win.

Over the next few years, Chopra will support Tata AIA's efforts in offering best-in-class life protection and health and wellness solutions to its consumers across the country.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also underlined the need for life and health insurance, more emphatically than ever.

Close

Related stories

Tata AIA said India's premium-to-GDP penetration is less than 3.5 per cent.

This underscores a clear and urgent need to fast-track the insurance journey in the country, and bringing Chopra on-board will inspire people to keep healthy and fit as well as help the company deepen its penetration in the tier II and III cities.

Venky Iyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance said as a Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) awardee in the army and a national icon, Chopra symbolises passion for excellence and commitment to serving the nation.

"For Tata AIA, his sports journey echoes greatly with our vision of enabling dreams and inspiring healthier and happier lives," he said.

He said it will boost the company's prospect in going deeper into the tier II and III cities.

Post the pandemic the awareness for insurance, both life and health, has gone up in a great manner, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Neeraj Chopra #Tata AIA Life Insurance
first published: Sep 8, 2021 03:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.