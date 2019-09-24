App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Task force on Direct Tax recommends 10% slab on income of Rs 5-10 lakh: Report

The report also includes a proposal to drop surcharges and cess levied on income tax

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The newly installed task force on Direct Tax has in its report recommended tax cuts across all income slabs, reports CNBC-TV18.

The report, submitted on August 19, recommends expansive overhauls to increase disposable income in the hands of tax payers to boost market demand, it added.

The news follows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s September 20 move on lowering the corporate tax rate.

The publication quoted sources as saying that the task force has recommended the following revisions:

Tax on individuals earning between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh annually be cut to 10 percent from the present 20 percent. For those in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh slab, it suggests lowering the tax rate to 20 percent from 30 percent at present.

For those earning Rs 20 lakh and above, the tax would be set at 30 percent and 35 percent for those earning Rs 2 crore and above.

The report also includes a proposal to drop surcharges and cess levied on income tax.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 10:17 am

tags #Business #direct tax #Economy #India #Recommendations #tax cuts

