Tanishq withdraws one more ad after call for 'firecracker-free Diwali' upsets Twitter

Titan-owned jewellery brand Tanishq has yet again withdrawn an advertisement after severe social media backlash. Tanishq's latest ad, which talked about its festive season collection 'Ekatvam', has come under fire for promoting a firecracker-free Diwali.

In the commercial, featuring actresses Neena Gupta, Sayani Gupta, Alaya F and Nimrat Kaur, four women speaking about their plans for the festival advocated a ban on firecrackers.

Sayani Gupta said, "I am hoping to be able to meet my mum after really long. Definitely no firecrackers, I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers. But a lot of diyas, a lot of laughter hopefully, and a lot of positivity."

This call to not light firecrackers has created a stir with several Twitter users accusing it of trying to "teach" Hindus how to celebrate Diwali. This even led to hashtag boycotttanishq trending on Twitter.

Several people associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also called for a boycott of the jewellery brand.

Sharing Tanishq's ad, CT Ravi, BJP Karnataka leader, tweeted, "Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting Crackers."

"We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam," he added.



Tanishq's verified Twitter handle has now deleted the tweet and pulled the advertisement.

In October, Tanishq took down a commercial video showcasing a Muslim family celebrating the baby shower of their Hindu daughter-in-law.

The video, which went viral on social media, sparked controversy with several people alleging that the commercial promotes “love jihad”.

Issuing a statement regarding the pull-back, the company said it is withdrawing the ad film, keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well- being of their employees, partners, and store staff.