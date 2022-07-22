English
    Tanishq unveils new purchase plan for TN market

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
    A Tanishq store.

    Tanishq, the jewellery brand from diversified conglomerate Tata Group, has unveiled a new purchase plan exclusively for the Tamil Nadu market, aimed at allowing customers to purchase gold in a 'structured and systematic manner’, a company official said on Friday.

    The scheme — Rivaah Aashirwaad Sovereign Saver — unveiled ahead of the wedding season, allows customers to avail discounts on making charges, Titan Company Ltd., manager (retail operations), jewellery division, Divjyot Kaur said.

    "In Indian culture, buying and adorning gold jewellery holds significant importance, especially for weddings. Through this plan, consumers can plan their wedding jewellery in a structured and systematic manner and yield great discounts,” she told reporters here.

    "With this plan, we aim to offer the best opportunity to brides and their families to build their trousseau with the finest Tanishq designs, assurance of purity at competitive prices,” she said.

    On expansion plans, Kaur said the company was eyeing to launch the scheme in neighbouring Kerala market.
