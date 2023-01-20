 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tanishq enters American market; first store inaugurated by Senator Robert Menendez

PTI
Jan 20, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

While Oak Tree Road has more than a dozen jewelry stores, mostly owned by Indian Americans, Menendez said the arrival of Tanishq at this popular Indian shopping destination is significant and different from others.

Tanishq, India's leading jewelry retail brand from the house of Tata, has entered the American market and its first store, in New Jersey's Little India, was inaugurated by Senator Robert Menendez this week.

"Oak Tree road is the jewelry capital of New Jersey," Menendez, Chairman of the powerful Foreign Relations Committee, told a gathering of jewelers, local businessmen and Indian Americans.

"Some people might look at it as another jewelry store, a new business, but this is different because of the creativity of the designer to create very unique pieces," the Senator said.

A Senator inaugurating a jewelry store is very rare in American politics.

The 3750+ square foot, two-story showroom on New Jersey's Oak Tree Road, offers over 6,500 unique designs in 18 and 22 KT gold and diamond jewelry, as well as solitaires and colored stones, a media release said.