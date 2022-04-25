Tamilnad Mercantile Bank looks out to select MD and CEO

Private sector-lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has sought applications for the post of managing director and chief executive officer.

According to an advertisement posted on the bank's website, the applicant should be serving or have retired in Chief General Manager or General Manager cadre or above in any Commercial Bank with at least two year exposure at that level and one year exposure at Board level.

There is an age limit of 62 to apply. Further, the applicant needs to have proven expertise in all commercial banking activities encompassing treasury and forex and including extended ones like insurance, mutual funds, etc, the advertisement said.

The applicant needs to have exposure to all contemporary banking practices relating to credit management, risk management, regulatory compliance, information technology, digital banking, productivity and profitability, the bank said.

According to the TMB advertisement, the post is on contract basis for a period of three years and the posting will be at the Bank’s Head Office at Thoothukudi, Tamilnadu .

The position will be open by September 2022 or earlier, the bank said.

The requirements relating to age and salary can be relaxed in the case of candidates with exceptional credentials, the bank said. The application should reach the Bank on or before 10th May 2022, it said.