English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank looks out to select MD and CEO

    The requirements relating to age and salary can be relaxed in the case of candidates with exceptional credentials, the bank said. The application should reach the Bank on or before 10th May 2022, it said.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST
    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

    Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

    Private sector-lender Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has sought applications for the post of managing director and chief executive officer.

    According to an advertisement posted on the bank's website, the applicant should  be serving or have retired in Chief General Manager  or General Manager cadre or above in any Commercial Bank with at least two year exposure at that level and one year exposure at Board level.

    There is an age limit of 62 to apply. Further, the applicant needs to have  proven expertise in all commercial banking activities encompassing treasury and forex and including extended ones like insurance, mutual funds, etc, the advertisement said.

    The applicant needs to have exposure to all contemporary banking practices relating to credit management, risk management, regulatory compliance, information technology, digital banking, productivity and profitability, the bank said.

    According to the TMB advertisement, the post is on contract basis for a period of three years and  the posting will be at the Bank’s Head Office at Thoothukudi, Tamilnadu .

    Close

    The position will be open by September 2022 or earlier, the bank said.

    The requirements relating to age and salary can be relaxed in the case of candidates with exceptional credentials, the bank said. The application should reach the Bank on or before 10th May 2022, it said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
    first published: Apr 25, 2022 07:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.