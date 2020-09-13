172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|tamil-nadus-h1-fy21-software-exports-stood-at-rs-25000-crore-despite-covid-19-says-stpi-5831841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu's H1 FY21 software exports stood at Rs 25,000 crore despite COVID-19, says STPI

Tyagi further said this figure is more than last year's exports during these two quarters and called it “phenomenal"

Moneycontrol News

Tamil Nadu’s information technology (IT) sector has registered Rs 25,000 crore in software exports in the last two quarters, while overcoming various challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last six months, a top official said.

“Over 90 per cent of employees in the IT industry, working from home due to the outbreak, fulfilled the commitments made to the clients. In the last six months we have shown Rs 25,000 crore exports in the last two quarters of this financial year,” Sanjay Tyagi, Director, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) said.

Speaking at an event organised by the Confederations of Indian Industry (CII) – Tamil Nadu, Tyagi further said this figure is more than last year's exports during these two quarters and called it “phenomenal.” He however did not give out figures for software exports made in the two quarters of the last financial year.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has “a very important role” to play in making India a $5 trillion economy, Tyagi added that the state “has to at least contribute $500 billion to the GDP."

Also speaking at the event, Hans Raj Verma, the additional chief secretary – IT, urged industry captains to create jobs in rural areas. "We must create sustainable jobs at the village level. Then the next round of jobs will come from Tier II and III cities," he said.

"We will train our youth to become industry ready and they will be the USP of Tamil Nadu. With this new generation, the IT, ITeS and electronics and manufacturing sector will give Tamil Nadu the edge", Verma added.

He said that the Centre's announcement of a defence corridor connecting Chennai, Hosur, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli as nodes would make the five cities serve as potential clusters and would have ecosystems for defence manufacturing.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 13, 2020 03:44 pm

