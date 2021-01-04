Tamil Nadu govt allows cinemas, theatres, multiplexes to open with 100% capacity

Source: AP

Amid the decline in the number of coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government on January 4 gave permission to cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes in the state to increase the seating capacity from existing 50 percent to 100 percent following COVID-19 protocols.

"The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid 19 shall also be screened during the showtime," the government order issued on Monday states.

"Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid-19 shall also be screened during the showtime," the release added.

Earlier on November 10, 2020, the Edappadi KG Palaniswami-led government had allowed cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes in the state to reopen with 50 percent of their seating capacity after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed relaxations in the COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and others met Palaniswami on December 28 and requested him to increase the capacity as against the current capacity of 50 percent seating at theaters. This is following his upcoming release Master, which will hit the theatres this Pongal on January 13, along with Silambarasan aka STR's Eeswaran.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported 867 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 more fatalities, which took the toll tally to 8,20,712 and the toll to 12,156.