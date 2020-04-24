App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu partners with HCL to set up disaster management analytics centre

The analytics centre will capture data trends in real time from across all districts of Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government has partnered with HCL to set up Disaster Management Data Analytics Centre to strengthen its response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

The analytics centre will be housed in Tamil Nadu’s Disaster Management Centre in Ezhilagam Building, Chepauk, Chennai. The analytics centre will capture data trends in real time from across all districts of Tamil Nadu, the company said in a statement.

The data will then be used to make decisions on type of response needed for each district and also for graded relaxation on the current lockdown to resume economic activity, the statement added.

The company will also help improve and expand the state’s disaster management helpline (1070) through technological upgradation, manpower assistance and effective reporting mechanisms, the statement added.

HCL will upgrade an existing call centre and implement an Automatic Call Distribution (ACD) system to route calls between different government departments and also put in place an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system to help direct the queries to the appropriate state helplines.

It will also institute proper reporting mechanism to capture data trends from citizens’ queries and reports provided by the government. This data is fed that into the Emergency Operations Centre to guide future course of action, the statement added.

J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner said, “Our improved disaster management helpline will enable us to respond to citizens’ queries in a timely and effective manner and also capture insights from the same to define future course of action.”

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 08:44 pm

tags #Covid-19 #HCL Tech #Tamil Nadu

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.