Tamil Nadu finances ‘dire,’ revenue must increase to curb ballooning debt

Tamil Nadu’s fiscal situation is in “dire circumstances” and ways must be found to increase revenue in an “equitable manner” to arrest ballooning debt, according to a white paper on the state’s finances.

“There are no buffers left. No fiscal headroom that will allow for delay. Business-as-usual cannot continue and our approach must fundamentally change if we are to break out of this vicious cycle of increasing debt and interest costs,” the paper said.

The white paper was released on August 9 by Tamil Nadu finance and human resources management minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

The fiscal situation of the state is in dire circumstances, in part due to extraneous circumstances, but in substantial measure due to structural flaws in governance which have not been rectified in a timely manner, it said.

Still, it presents an opportunity “to effect once-in-a-generation reforms, many of which should have been undertaken years ago by any responsible government,” the report said.

The paper called for containing interest costs in order to minimise or reduce the revenue deficit. That would require a reduction in debt relative to gross state domestic product. The state’s revenue deficit stood at Rs 61,320 crore in FY21, which was 3.16 percent of GSDP.

“In any democratic country, it is difficult for the government to drastically cut spending, much less so when a newly-elected government has promises to fulfil, that will require significant additional spending. So, revenues will have to be raised in an equitable manner, as debt will otherwise balloon, and interest payments will overwhelm the budget,” it said.

The state projected outstanding debt of about Rs. 5.7 lakh crore for March 31, 2022, or 26.69 percent of GSDP, according to the white paper.

“In the last 3 to 4 years borrowing has been resorted to even for non-discretionary spending like salaries, pension and interest payments which were for many years before met out of the regular revenue receipts of government. This practice must be stopped,” the report said.

According to the report, the government should “pose realistic policy options before the people.”

The report is expected to be a trigger for a possible reform initiative by the MK Stalin-led DMK government.

Some of the corrective measures that need to be taken are known and for further measures, the process of consulting experts and stakeholders is ongoing. An expert committee that includes former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan has already been set up. Indications are that more committees will be formed to advise on other areas of priority and concern.

“Most of our current problems are the result of a lack of proper governance, especially over the last seven years. To avoid the perception of a political motive, we have very deliberately kept any discussion of the causes of the decline out of this paper,” the finance minister said.

However, the decline is reversible, the minister said.

“Our conviction that this government can reverse the decline and lift Tamil Nadu to its rightful place arises from the chief minister’s strong leadership and his often-stated policy of a transparent government, which continuously engages with civil society and is committed to providing the highest quality of administration.”