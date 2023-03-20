Tamil Nadu Budget 2023-24: Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to women, doorstep healthcare scheme extended

The Tamil Nadu government has set aside Rs 7,000 crore to offer monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to eligible women heads of families, finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on March 20 while presenting the 2023-24 budget in the assembly.

The scheme would be launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin in September, Rajan said. The launch would coincide with Dravidian stalwart and party founder late CN Annadurai's birth anniversary on September 15 and months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha seats, which the DMK-led ruling alliance has set its eyes on along with the lone seat in neighbouring Puducherry.

Rajan said the modalities were being worked out for the scheme's implementation. Tabling the Budget, the minister said owing to the unprecedented and difficult reforms undertaken, "We have reduced the annual revenue deficit of around Rs 62,000 crore, which we inherited on assuming office (May 2021) to around Rs 30,000 crore in the Revised Estimates of the current year."

