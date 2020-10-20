TAM Media Research ties up with Revuze for analytical tool to decode consumer sentiments

TAM Media Research on October 20 announced the launch of CRISP, an analytical tool to help decode consumer sentiments. TAM has tied up with Revuze, an Israeli market research startup for this initiative.

CRISP will help marketers understand the gaps in product promise vis-a vis actual consumer sentiments with an AI-based dashboard to help them work on their findings. The tool will provide insights via tracking reviews, opinions and messages.

"Today’s evolved Indian consumer is not just pragmatic about the products they purchase but extremely vocal and quick to give reviews. For a marketer, these customer feedbacks can help realign product and communication strategy effectively. Hence, it is crucial for marketers to constantly keep track, understand and re-connect while managing consumer sentiments towards brands. TAM has partnered with Revuze to bring a new age, robust, data analytics tool for marketers to decode the realms of unstructured feedback data from consumers and retrace it back into defining sharper brand strategies," said LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research.

Shai Etzion, CRO, Revuze, expressed his delight at the tie-up and said he expects the tool to be a gamechanger.

"Revuze is entering the Indian Market partnering with TAM Media, a natural choice being our mutual Nielsen family relationship and their over 20 years of experience in deep understanding of the Indian media landscape. It will be a compelling product and a gamechanger for India to understand the consumer sentiments and reviews," he said.