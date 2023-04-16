 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Talks with UK govt on financial package still on: CEO T V Narendran

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Tata Steel is still pursuing its request for the financial package with the UK government, the company's CEO T V Narendran said.

Narendran who is also the Managing Director of Tata Steel made the remarks in reply to a question on stance on exiting the UK business.

"Tata Steel is still pursuing it (request) with the government there (UK)," he told PTI on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

There has been no conclusion to the request made for a financial package, he said.