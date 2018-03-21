App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 21, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Talks with Ola on, Uber representative to meet on March 22: MNS

"A meeting with a senior Ola representative from Delhi was held in suburban Andheri today. Tomorrow, an official of Uber will be meeting us here," MNS transport wing president Sanjay Naik told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On the third day of the strike by drivers of the app-based cab aggregators Ola and Uber, the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which is spearheading the stir, said talks were on with the ride-hailing companies.

"A meeting with a senior Ola representative from Delhi was held in suburban Andheri today. Tomorrow, an official of Uber will be meeting us here," MNS transport wing president Sanjay Naik told PTI.

Almost 90 to 95 per cent of Ola and Uber drivers in Mumbai are participating in the strike, Naik said. It will be called off if there is a satisfactory solution in talks with Ola and Uber, he added.

The drivers have been on an indefinite strike against the low profit margins.

He rubbished claims that agitating drivers hurled stones on those Ola and Uber cabs still plying on Mumbai roads, three days after the strike began.

Police have so far arrested 15 people from various parts of the city for damaging cars, a senior police official said.

Uber has claimed that a large number of car operators from Mumbai and Pune have withdrawn the protest.

It is estimated that over 45,000 app-based cabs operate in Mumbai alone.

Drivers of some black and yellow cabs had a field day as they charged extra fare from hapless commuters.

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #MNS #Ola #Uber

most popular

Top 20 multibaggers of 2017 which gave up to 1000% return: are they still a buy?

Top 20 multibaggers of 2017 which gave up to 1000% return: are they still a buy?

Saurabh Mukherjea sees fair value in Sensex at 30K, D-St in the last lap of healthy bull run

Saurabh Mukherjea sees fair value in Sensex at 30K, D-St in the last lap of healthy bull run

Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO opens; 10 key things you should know before investing

Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO opens; 10 key things you should know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC