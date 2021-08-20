MARKET NEWS

Taliban wanted India to maintain diplomatic presence in Afghanistan: Report

India on August 17 rushed back home its ambassador Rudrendra Tandon and staff from the embassy in Kabul in a military transport aircraft

Moneycontrol News
August 20, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)

As India began evacuating all diplomats from missions in Afghanistan, the Taliban reportedly wanted India to maintain a diplomatic presence in the country.

Taliban leader Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanekzai reached out to the Indian authorities requesting continued diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, Hindustan Times reported.

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates

Stanekzai conveyed the request shortly before India evacuated around 200 people on two military flights on August 16 and 17.

He told the Indian side that it should not worry about the "safety of its mission and diplomats" in Kabul, people in the know told the publication.

In Pics | Escorted by Taliban: India's midnight evacuation from Afghanistan

After a quick assessment, India decided that requests from the Taliban cannot be taken at face value and that the evacuation of the Indian diplomats and others should go ahead as planned, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

India on August 17 rushed back home its ambassador Rudrendra Tandon and staff from the embassy in Kabul in a military transport aircraft following escalating tension, fear, and uncertainty gripping the Afghan capital after the Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital on August 15.

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the Indian Air Force carrying around 150 people, including diplomats, officials, security personnel, and some stranded Indians, landed at the Hindon airbase near the national capital at around 5 pm after a brief halt at Jamnagar in Gujarat.

Also read: What is Sharia Law, and what does it mean for Afghan women?
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Current Affairs #India #Taliban #world
first published: Aug 20, 2021 12:51 pm

