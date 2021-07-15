MARKET NEWS

Taliban propose 3-month ceasefire for prisoner release: Afghan govt negotiator

AFP
July 15, 2021
Afghan taliban leaders

The Taliban have proposed a three-month ceasefire in return for the release of about 7,000 insurgent prisoners held in Afghanistan's jails, a government negotiator involved in peace talks said Thursday.

"It is a big demand," Nader Nadery told reporters, adding the insurgents also wanted the names of the movement's leaders to be removed from a United Nations blacklist.
