Taliban health ministry launches annual polio vaccination drive

Reuters
Mar 13, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan are the last countries with endemic polio, an incurable and highly infectious disease that can cause crippling paralysis in young children.

Afghanistan has launched its annual polio inoculation campaign aimed at reaching 9 million children, the health ministry said on Monday, the second year in a row the vaccination drive has taken place under Taliban rule.

Polio has been virtually eliminated globally through a decades-long inoculation drive. But insecurity, inaccessible terrain, mass displacement and suspicion of outside interference have hampered mass vaccination in Afghanistan and some areas of Pakistan.

Nek Wali Shah Momin, director of Afghanistan's National Emergency Operation Center (EOC) for Polio Eradication, said many more areas could now be reached since the Taliban took over and fighting stopped. The EOC is led by the health ministry and includes international agencies including the World Health Orgnization and the U.N. children's agency.