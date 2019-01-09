Talentedge to invest Rs 100 cr for inorganic expansion, picks up stake in GreyCampus

Online interactive learning solutions platform Talentedge on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 100 crore towards driving inorganic growth and strengthening its position in the ed-tech segment this year.

The company -- which provides live and interactive digital learning for working professionals -- has also acquired a "significant" stake in ed-tech firm GreyCampus for an undisclosed amount.

GreyCampus offers digital certification-training courses for working professionals in the areas of project management, Big Data, data science, service management and quality management.

"With this investment (in GreyCampus), Talentedge as a group will exit this financial year with a revenue run rate of Rs 150 crore...This also expands the group's presence in the global education market, with GreyCampus having a strong footprint in the US, Middle East and Asia-Pacific offering blended learning courses," the company said in a statement.

The statement noted that Talentedge has "earmarked over Rs 100 crore for inorganic growth" and is in talks with more players in this space to further consolidate its position.

"...with GreyCampus joining hands, it adds to the portfolio of courses and opens up the international market for us to expand further. This is our first of several strategic investments in this space to expand our width and depth in the EdTech space as the go to education platform for working professionals," Talentedge CEO and MD Aditya Malik said.