Talent demand in pharma industry drops 20%, newer skills get a boost

The overall slowdown in the pharma jobs market has had an adverse effect on compensation.

Demand for talent in pharmaceutical companies has gone down by 20-30 percent when compared to January-July of 2022, highlighting increased competition for the limited number of jobs, shows data put together for Moneycontrol by Biojobz, a staffing firm for the biotech and pharmaceutical industry.

From the second half of 2021 to the end of 2022, talent demand and recruitment were on a high, partly owing to higher attrition in almost all companies due to employees feeling overworked and the freezing of compensation during the pandemic period.

“Almost everyone wanted a job change and attrition (rate in percentage) rose to higher 20s. But on the other hand, India pharma also saw a repositioning of its global image, which brought a lot of new business and opportunities and created strong demand for new talent,” Ganesh Nikam, managing director and CEO of Biojobz, told Moneycontrol.

The global supply chain which was earlier heavily skewed towards Chinese manufacturers got realigned following the pandemic-fuelled disruption and India started to reduce its dependency on the neighbouring country for the API or active pharmaceutical ingredient business, he added. The new API establishment saw a jump in fresh recruitment numbers across the manufacturing process.

For six straight quarters (Q3 of 2021 to Q4 of 2022), Biojobz saw around 25-30 percent increase in fresh positions and a similar jump in replacement hiring. However, the growth has tapered down to around 10 percent in fresh hiring, a marker of growth hiring, since Q4 2023.

Though there has been a fall in standard API manufacturing process jobs, the silver lining is that demand for talent in newer areas such as digital skills, generic IT and automation, biostatistics, clinical SAS programming, data architecture, AI, medical writing, environmental management and specialisation in regulatory affairs has witnessed an increase of around 80 percent and is predicted to remain at that level for at least two years.

“A lot of small and large Indian pharma companies are aggressively pursuing global markets in Africa and the Middle East. Many global MNCs like MSD and Janssen are setting up R&D captive units as well as technical support units out of India and are upping the ante in hiring. This has also created a blip in turnkey hiring numbers across the pharma landscape,” Nikam said.

However, the overall slowdown in the pharma jobs market has had an adverse effect on compensation. Currently, the average salary hike stands at 20 percent, dropping from 40 percent in 2022.