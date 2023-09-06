Taking the debate beyond India vs Bharat, Modi focusses on country's diversity: CSDS' Kumar

PM Modi had raised the issue of how historically, in the circles of power, there was a certain reluctance to think beyond Delhi for hosting national and international meets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focussed on diversity in every nook and corner of the country taking the debate beyond Bharat versus India, Sanjay Kumar, professor at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), said on September 6.

Responding to Modi's exclusive interview to Moneycontrol, Kumar in an interview panel said Modi's comments revealed the emphasis and acknowledgement of the socio-economic, cultural, religious diversity of the country.

In the same panel, political scientist Nalin Mehta said that at a time when there is raging debate on India versus Bharat, the prime minister used Hindustani words like Dilli and Hindustan to put his point across showcasing that Modi is a master at the language of politics.

A public debate erupted after news reports on September 5 said that Modi is likely to move a resolution renaming India as 'Bharat' at the five-day special session in Parliament starting September 18. The debate was reportedly triggered by a shift from India to Bharat on President Droupadi Murmu's G20 invitations to foreign leaders with the opposition accusing the ruling party of rebranding the nation over political one-upmanship.

Both Mehta and Kumar applauded Modi's comment on having a problem with those who think of India as Delhi-centric. Kumar said that in the ongoing G20 presidency, India has made a conscious effort to take G20 events across various states in a bid to show world leaders the diversity of the country.

Dozens of cities across India have hosted G20 delegates over the past year as they discussed topics from culture to climate change. New Delhi is now hosting leaders from the world's top economies from September 9 for a two-day G20 summit, overshadowed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, worries over the global economy and climate change.