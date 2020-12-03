PlusFinancial Times
Taking steps to restore YONO app, says SBI after customers face issues

SBI has assured its customers that steps are being taken for restoration of uninterrupted services.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 06:17 PM IST
 
 
State Bank of India (SBI) on December 3 said that it was taking step to restoring its mobile banking application, YONO, after customers complained on Twitter that they were unable to log in.

Though the bank asked the customers to use OnlineSBI and YONO Lite, however, customers seemed to be facing issue there too.

SBI transaction failures: Customers take to social media to complain

"YONO SBI mobile application has been impacted due to a system outage. Steps are being taken for the restoration of uninterrupted service,"
SBI took to Twitter to inform.

Prior to this, SBI had faced technical issues in November as well. "We regret the inconvenience caused. There are intermittent connectivity issues with our Servers. Kindly bear with us as our team is on the job to resolve the issue at the earliest. In the meantime, we suggest you to use our other digital channels," SBI said in a tweet on November 24.

Not only SBI, private sector HDFC Bank too had faced an outage last month at private sector HDFC Bank too had faced an outage. This led to the disruption in operations like net banking, debit card payments, UPI, IMPS and NEFT.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #banking #Business #India #Online SBI #SBI #SBI YONO #stocks
first published: Dec 3, 2020 06:17 pm

