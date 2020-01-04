App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Taking steps for smooth functioning of branches on Jan 8: Syndicate Bank

In a BSE filing, the lender said it has received notice by the All India Bank Employees' Association, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees' Federation and Indian National Bank Officers' Congress on the proposed one-day strike next week.

State-owned Syndicate Bank on Saturday said it is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of its branches on January 8 -- the day of the general strike called by trade unions.

In a BSE filing, the lender said it has received notice by the All India Bank Employees' Association, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees' Federation and Indian National Bank Officers' Congress on the proposed one-day strike next week.

"Bank has received notice...on the proposed strike on 8th January, 2020," Syndicate Bank said.

The bank is taking necessary steps for smooth functioning of its all branches/offices on the day of proposed strike.

related news

However, in the event the strike materialises, the functioning of the branches/offices may be impacted, the filing added.

Ten central trade unions have called a nation-wide general strike on January 8 "to protest against anti-labour policies" of the government.

First Published on Jan 4, 2020 02:55 pm

