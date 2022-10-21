 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC

PTI
Oct 21, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

It warned any delay on the part of the administration will invite the court's contempt.

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

Calling hate speeches a "very serious issue", the Supreme Court Friday directed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to promptly register criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

It warned any delay on the part of the administration will invite the court's contempt.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to the two state governments on a petition filed by a man named Shaheen Abdullah. It said action should be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.

PTI
TAGS: #Hate Speech #SC #suo moto cognisance #Uttar Pradesh #Uttarakhand
first published: Oct 21, 2022 05:39 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.