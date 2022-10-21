English
    Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC

    It warned any delay on the part of the administration will invite the court's contempt.

    PTI
    October 21, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

    Calling hate speeches a "very serious issue", the Supreme Court Friday directed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to promptly register criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

    A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to the two state governments on a petition filed by a man named Shaheen Abdullah. It said action should be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 05:39 pm
