App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

TAKE Solutions to acquire US-based firm in 'all cash deal'

The city-based company, in a filing to stock exchanges said with this acquisition TAKE Solutions acquires Phase II, III capabilities in North America adding to its current service offerings in Europe and Asia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Life sciences and supply chain management provider TAKE Solutions on Friday said it would acquire US-based KAI Research in an "all cash deal" amounting to USD 27 million

The city-based company, in a filing to stock exchanges said with this acquisition TAKE Solutions acquires Phase II, III capabilities in North America adding to its current service offerings in Europe and Asia.

"KAI strengthens our therapeutic expertise mental health, musculoskeletal diseases and medical devices. The target has long standing relationships with clinical sites and trusted network of service providers," the company said.

US-based KAI Research founded in 1986 offers clinical trial management, data management and standardisation.

"The total consideration for this transaction shall be up to USD 27 million, including contingent payments, subject to certain financial milestones," it said.

KAI Research clocked revenues of USD 8.9 million for the financial year ending December 31, 2016 while it was USD 10.5 million as of December 31, 2017.

Shares of TAKE Solutions Ltd were trading at Rs 148.30 apiece, down by 0.67 per cent in BSE.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Take Solutions #US

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.