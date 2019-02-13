TAKE Solutions clocks Q3 net at Rs 36.36 crore

Life sciences and supply chain management provider TAKE Solutions has recorded profit of Rs 36.36 crore for the October-December 2018 period, the city-based company said Wednesday.

For the corresponding period of the previous year, net profit of the company stood at Rs 41.95 crore, TAKE Solutions said in a BSE filing.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2018, net profit went upto Rs 151.33 crore from Rs 114.37 crore.

Total revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2018 grew to Rs 524.33 crore from Rs 409.38 crore.

For the April-December 2018 period total revenue rose to Rs 1,529.39 crore from Rs 1,136.86 crore recorded a year ago.

The Board at its meeting held Wednesday declared an interim dividend of 30 per cent (0.30 per cent) per equity share of par value Re 1 each for the quarter ending December 31, 2018.

Shares of TAKE Solutions were trading at Rs 123.80 apiece down by 1.39 per cent over previous close in BSE.