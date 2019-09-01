Take action against malpractices by some online retail firms: CAIT

Traders body CAIT on September 1 said it has sought intervention of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in taking action against some e-commerce firms indulging in malpractices.

In a communication to the minister, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that e-commerce is a promising future mode of business, but it is "greatly vitiated" by certain "malpractices" resulting into creation of an uneven level playing field and unfair competition.

"The government must take immediate steps to eliminate all such malpractices (to) enable the e-commerce market a even level playing field with fair competition," it said.

The e-commerce sector should not fall prey to the wills and whims of some major e-commerce players, it said.