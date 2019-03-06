App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vedanta declares 2nd interim dividend of Rs 1.85 per share amounting to Rs 685 cr

The record date for the purpose of dividend payment is March 14, it said adding that the total payout is Rs 685 crore.

Metals and mining major Vedanta on March 6 announced that its board has approved second interim dividend of Rs 1.85 per equity share for 2018-19 amounting to the total payout of Rs 685 crore. "The board of directors of the company, in their meeting held on March 6, 2019, have approved second interim dividend of Rs 1.85 per equity share i.e. 185 per cent on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2018-19," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The record date for the purpose of dividend payment is March 14, it said adding that the total payout is Rs 685 crore.

"With this, the total dividend for the year stands at Rs 18.85 per equity share representing a dividend yield of eight per cent based on last one year average share price of the company," the filing said.
