MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Take a look at how Top 5 cryptocurrencies have performed since April

From dizzy highs to record lows, cryptocurrencies are prone to wild swings. Here is who they have travelled in the last five and a half months

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
Cardano (Representative image)

Cardano (Representative image)

Cryptocurrencies continue to be volatile, with wild swings amid rising popularity and regulatory uncertainty in India.

Here's how the five top cryptocurrencies have performed in the last five-and-a-half months.

Bitcoin (BTC)

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was trading at around Rs 43.3 lakh on April 1, 2021,  according to data from WazirX. It even zoomed to a record high of above Rs 50 lakh in mid-April. Since then it has plunged to Rs 22 lakh and recovered to above Rs 37.3 lakh on September 19.

Ethereum (ETH)

Close

Related stories

Ethereum was founded in 2013 by programmer Vitalik Buterin. On April 1, it was trading at around Rs 1.22 lakh and has been gaining steadily to rise to above Rs 2.65 lakh on September 19.

Tether (USDT)

Tether has seen a wild swing, trading at around Rs 74 on April 1 and going as high as Rs 91 on April 18. On September 19, it traded at around Rs 77-78.

Cardano (ADA)

The development of the Cardano cryptocurrency platform is supervised by the Cardano Foundation based in Zug, Switzerland. The cryptocurrency was trading at around Rs 888 on April 1 and jumped to Rs 180-184 on September 19.

Binance Coin (BNB)

The price of Binance Coin has increased from around Rs 23,000 on April 1 to around Rs 32,000 on September 19. In May, it had gone up to Rs 54,000, before plunging to Rs 17,000.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Sep 20, 2021 03:59 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.