Take a look at how Top 5 cryptocurrencies have performed since April

Cardano (Representative image)

Cryptocurrencies continue to be volatile, with wild swings amid rising popularity and regulatory uncertainty in India.

Here's how the five top cryptocurrencies have performed in the last five-and-a-half months.

Bitcoin (BTC)

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation was trading at around Rs 43.3 lakh on April 1, 2021, according to data from WazirX. It even zoomed to a record high of above Rs 50 lakh in mid-April. Since then it has plunged to Rs 22 lakh and recovered to above Rs 37.3 lakh on September 19.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum was founded in 2013 by programmer Vitalik Buterin. On April 1, it was trading at around Rs 1.22 lakh and has been gaining steadily to rise to above Rs 2.65 lakh on September 19.

Tether (USDT)

Tether has seen a wild swing, trading at around Rs 74 on April 1 and going as high as Rs 91 on April 18. On September 19, it traded at around Rs 77-78.

Cardano (ADA)

The development of the Cardano cryptocurrency platform is supervised by the Cardano Foundation based in Zug, Switzerland. The cryptocurrency was trading at around Rs 888 on April 1 and jumped to Rs 180-184 on September 19.

Binance Coin (BNB)

The price of Binance Coin has increased from around Rs 23,000 on April 1 to around Rs 32,000 on September 19. In May, it had gone up to Rs 54,000, before plunging to Rs 17,000.